Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, right, chief, National Guard Bureau, talks with Florida National Guard members supporting partner agencies at a COVID-19 vaccination site, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, Feb. 3, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 11:35
|Photo ID:
|6508313
|VIRIN:
|210203-Z-DZ751-2024
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI GARDENS, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Hokanson vaccination site visit [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS
