    Gen. Hokanson vaccination site visit [Image 1 of 9]

    Gen. Hokanson vaccination site visit

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, left, chief, National Guard Bureau, talks with Florida National Guard members supporting partner agencies at a COVID-19 vaccination site, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, Feb. 3, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 11:35
    Photo ID: 6508311
    VIRIN: 210203-Z-DZ751-2021
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: MIAMI GARDENS, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Hokanson vaccination site visit [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    vaccine
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Daniel Hokanson
    FLNG
    COVID-19

