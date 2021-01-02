Robert J. Chartier (right) Deputy Garrison Manager, IMCOM Europe, USAG Italy and Soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison Italy helped deliver roughly $500,000.00 worth of medical supplies to Italian hospitals in Vicenza, Pisa and Livorno.
The Feb. 1 delivery was just one portion of a larger $10 million package of
U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)-funded supplies donated in partnership
with U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and the U.S. Embassy to Italy -. The aid package reflects the longstanding friendship between American and Italian
people, said Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, commander of U.S. Army Southern
European Task Force, Africa. Casa di cura San Rossore, Pisa, Italy, Feb 1, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 10:22
|Photo ID:
|6508202
|VIRIN:
|210201-A-II094-149
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|11.19 MB
|Location:
|PISA, ITALY, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PPE Delivery [Image 5 of 5], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
