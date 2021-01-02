Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PPE Delivery [Image 1 of 5]

    PPE Delivery

    PISA, ITALY, ITALY

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Left U.S. Consul General in Florence Ragini Gupta meets Robert J. Chartier (right) Deputy Garrison Manager, IMCOM Europe, USAG Italy, during delivery of roughly $500,000.00 worth of medical supplies to Italian hospitals in Vicenza, Pisa and Livorno.
    The Feb. 1 delivery was just one portion of a larger $10 million package of
    U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)-funded supplies donated in partnership
    with U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and the U.S. Embassy to Italy -. The aid package reflects the longstanding friendship between American and Italian
    people, said Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, commander of U.S. Army Southern
    European Task Force, Africa. Casa di cura San Rossore, Pisa, Italy, Feb 1, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).

