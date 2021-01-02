Soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison Italy helped deliver roughly $500,000.00

worth of medical supplies to Italian hospitals in Vicenza, Pisa and Livorno.

The Feb. 1 delivery was just one portion of a larger $10 million package of

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)-funded supplies donated in partnership

with U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and the U.S. Embassy to Italy -. The aid package reflects the longstanding friendship between American and Italian

people, said Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, commander of U.S. Army Southern

European Task Force, Africa. Casa di cura San Rossore, Pisa, Italy, Feb 1, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 10:22 Photo ID: 6508185 VIRIN: 210201-A-II094-148 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 1.99 MB Location: PISA, ITALY, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PPE Delivery [Image 5 of 5], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.