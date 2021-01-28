Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wellness Advocacy Team supports Airmen resilience, wellness [Image 3 of 3]

    Wellness Advocacy Team supports Airmen resilience, wellness

    RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Royal Air Force Mildenhall Wellness Advocacy Team speak with Wellness Advocate trainees during a weeklong training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 28, 2021. The in-depth training and weekly meetings prepare Wellness Advocates to provide immediate and ongoing support to Airmen by providing resources and information about services offered within the DOD, Air Force and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

