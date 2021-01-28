Wellness Advocacy Team supports Airmen resilience, wellness

Members of the Royal Air Force Mildenhall Wellness Advocacy Team speak with Wellness Advocate trainees during a weeklong training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 28, 2021. The in-depth training and weekly meetings prepare Wellness Advocates to provide immediate and ongoing support to Airmen by providing resources and information about services offered within the DOD, Air Force and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

