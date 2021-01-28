Royal Air Force Mildenhall Wellness Advocacy Team trainees conduct a panel with a group of Wellness Advocates during a weeklong training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 28, 2021. Wellness Advocates are required to attend a 32-hour wellness training that is focused on improving the quality of response to Airmen under stress before crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 05:52
|Photo ID:
|6507850
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-PZ401-1006
|Resolution:
|6138x3449
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wellness Advocacy Team supports Airmen resilience, wellness [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wellness Advocacy Team supports Airmen resilience, wellness
