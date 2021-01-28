Wellness Advocacy Team supports Airmen resilience, wellness

Royal Air Force Mildenhall Wellness Advocacy Team trainees conduct a panel with a group of Wellness Advocates during a weeklong training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 28, 2021. Wellness Advocates are required to attend a 32-hour wellness training that is focused on improving the quality of response to Airmen under stress before crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

