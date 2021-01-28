Staff Sgt. Wanda Childers, 100th Security Forces Squadron Wellness Advocate, speaks with new Wellness Advocacy Team advocates during a panel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 28, 2021. The panel was part of a 32-hour wellness training that is focused on improving the quality of response to Airmen under stress before crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 05:52 Photo ID: 6507851 VIRIN: 210128-F-PZ401-1022 Resolution: 5874x3920 Size: 2.58 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wellness Advocacy Team supports Airmen resilience, wellness [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.