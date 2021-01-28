Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wellness Advocacy Team supports Airmen resilience, wellness

    Wellness Advocacy Team supports Airmen resilience, wellness

    RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Wanda Childers, 100th Security Forces Squadron Wellness Advocate, speaks with new Wellness Advocacy Team advocates during a panel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 28, 2021. The panel was part of a 32-hour wellness training that is focused on improving the quality of response to Airmen under stress before crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    This work, Wellness Advocacy Team supports Airmen resilience, wellness [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

