Japanese Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) 1st Lt. Kazushige Mori, a pilot officer with 105th Aviation Unit, works with U.S. Navy Lt. Tim McNerney, an assistant air officer with amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), while a JGSDF CH-47 with 1st Helicopter Brigade, Western Army Aviation Group, performs touch and go drills aboard LHA 6 in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 31, 2021. By training with the JGSDF, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) enhances interoperability and the ability to integrate with an important ally. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 05:52 Photo ID: 6507849 VIRIN: 210131-M-YS392-2009 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 10.49 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JGSDF works with U.S. Air Officers [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.