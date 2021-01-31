Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JGSDF works with U.S. Air Officers [Image 1 of 8]

    JGSDF works with U.S. Air Officers

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.31.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    Japanese Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) 1st Lt. Kazushige Mori, a pilot officer with 105th Aviation Unit, communicates with a JGSDF CH-47 with 1st Helicopter Brigade, Western Army Aviation Group, performing touch and go drills aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 31, 2021. By training with the JGSDF, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) enhances interoperability and the ability to integrate with an important ally. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF works with U.S. Air Officers [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

