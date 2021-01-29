Naval Air Facility Atsugi Chief Pinning Ceremony

210129-N-VI040-1431 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Master-at-Arms Marcelina Hassett along with Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japans's newest Chief Petty Officers stand at attention after being pinned and covered during a chief pinning ceremony held at the base theater onboard the installation Jan. 29, 2021. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Forward (CFAF), Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rafael Avelar/Released)

