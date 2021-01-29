Naval Air Facility Atsugi Chief Pinning Ceremony

210129-N-VI040-1318 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Jan. 29, 2021) Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi's Chief Selectees march down the isle of the base theater during a chief pinning ceremony held onboard the installation as they prepare to have their anchors pinned advance to the rank of Chief Petty Officer Jan. 29, 2021. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Forward (CFAF), Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rafael Avelar/Released)

