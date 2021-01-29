Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi Chief Pinning Ceremony

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210129-N-VI040-1341 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Jan. 29,2021) Command Master Chief Daniel Irwin, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi's Command Master Chief, delivers his remarks during a Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony held at the base theater onboard the installation Jan. 29, 2021. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Forward (CFAF), Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rafael Avelar/Released)

    Chief Petty Officer
    Japan
    Anchors
    Pinning
    NAF Atsugi
    U.S. Navy

