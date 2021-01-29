210129-N-VI040-1341 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Jan. 29,2021) Command Master Chief Daniel Irwin, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi's Command Master Chief, delivers his remarks during a Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony held at the base theater onboard the installation Jan. 29, 2021. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Forward (CFAF), Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rafael Avelar/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 00:54
|Photo ID:
|6507687
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-VI040-1341
|Resolution:
|5359x3577
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Air Facility Atsugi Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SA Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT