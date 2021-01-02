An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron returns from flight at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2021. The F-16 is an all-weather, multi-role fighter aircraft, capable of air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 00:15
|Photo ID:
|6507673
|VIRIN:
|210201-F-BZ793-0174
|Resolution:
|5635x3760
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
This work, F-16s fly over Kunsan [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT