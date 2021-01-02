F-16s fly over Kunsan

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron returns from flight at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2021. The F-16 is an all-weather, multi-role fighter aircraft, capable of air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack.

Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 Location: KR