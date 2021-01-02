Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s fly over Kunsan [Image 1 of 4]

    F-16s fly over Kunsan

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron flies over Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2021. The F-16 is an all-weather, multi-role fighter aircraft, capable of air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021
    Photo ID: 6507671
    VIRIN: 210201-F-BZ793-0284
    Resolution: 4608x3075
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16s fly over Kunsan [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    F-16
    Fighting Falcons
    airpower
    7th Air Force

