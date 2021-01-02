An 80th Fighter Squadron pilot taxis an F-16 Fighting Falcon on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2021. With a full load of internal fuel, the F-16 can withstand up to nine times the force of gravity.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 00:15 Photo ID: 6507672 VIRIN: 210201-F-BZ793-0230 Resolution: 5304x3540 Size: 2.92 MB Location: KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16s fly over Kunsan [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.