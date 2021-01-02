Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (Feb. 1, 2021) - The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) enters the Trident Refit Facility, Kings Bay, Georgia, dry dock Feb. 1, 2021, for an extended refit period (ERP). Tennessee will be the last submarine in the dry dock before a $554 million dry dock refurbishment project begins later this summer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Elaine Rilatt)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) enters the Trident Refit Facility, Kings Bay Dry Dock [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    dry dock
    kings Bay
    trident refit facility
    USS Tennessee
    TRF

