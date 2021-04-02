TRF Kings Bay Provides Superior Support to Submarine Force

Photo By Keith Boydston | KINGS BAY, Ga. (Feb. 1, 2021) - The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS...... read more read more Photo By Keith Boydston | KINGS BAY, Ga. (Feb. 1, 2021) - The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) enters the Trident Refit Facility, Kings Bay, Georgia, dry dock Feb. 1, 2021, for an extended refit period (ERP). Tennessee will be the last submarine in the dry dock before a $554 million dry dock refurbishment project begins later this summer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Elaine Rilatt) see less | View Image Page

Trident Refit Facility, Kings Bay (TRF-KB) continues to successfully execute its mission during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic by providing superior support to the Submarine Force with on-time execution of major milestones.



Since January 2020, TRF-KB has had six Ohio-class guided-missile submarines (SSGN) and ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) in dry dock with less than 10 days between dockings, completed 14 voyage repair periods (SSBN/GN), six SSBN refits, and one continuous maintenance availability (CMAV) in Diego Garcia to support USS Georgia (SSGN 729).



The drumbeat of maintenance excellence continues with the arrival of USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) into dry dock to begin an extended refit period (ERP), Feb. 1.



“I am impressed by and proud of the Trident Refit Facility and Nuclear Regional Maintenance Department, Kings Bay team for all the work they have accomplished with little delay due to COVID,” said Capt. Ed Robledo, commanding officer of TRF-KB. “Being positioned to begin this work on USS Tennessee right now is critically important to supporting recapitalization efforts. I’m grateful to have a dedicated team focused on yielding quality and timely results so we can accomplish our mission of supporting the strategic submarine force.”



Recapitalization work on TRF-KB’s dry docks are an essential part of Team Kings Bay preparations for the arrival of Columbia-class submarines in 2028. This new class of submarines will replace the Ohio-class SSBN and will carry out the sea-based leg of the deterrence mission for decades to come.



“USS Tennessee recently entered the Kings Bay dry dock to commence an extended maintenance and modernization period that includes, among the many planned improvements, the installation of advanced acoustic superiority capabilities,” said Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, Submarine Forces. “Team Kings Bay continues to impress me with their extraordinary ability to complete complex submarine maintenance and modernizations on-time with first-time quality and success. USS Tennessee’s on-time docking also represents a significant milestone towards starting the next phase of the dry dock recapitalization project this summer. All of these achievements were possible because of the dedication, grit, and tenacity of the Sailors and civilians at TRF Kings Bay and the SSBN and SSGN crews whose tireless performance support combatant commander needs for global deterrence and undersea warfighting capacity.”



The TRF-KB mission is to provide quality industrial, maintenance and logistics support for the overhaul, modernization, and repair of the Nation’s elite nuclear ballistic and guided-missile submarine force. TRF-KB is home to the largest covered Dry Dock in the Northern hemisphere.



The mission of the Submarine Force is to execute the Department of the Navy’s mission in and from the undersea domain. In addition to lending added capacity to naval forces, the Submarine Force, in particular, is expected to leverage those special advantages that come with undersea concealment to permit operational, deterrent and combat effects that the Navy and the nation could not otherwise achieve.



The Submarine Force and supporting organizations constitute the primary undersea arm of the Navy. Submarines and their crews remain the tip of the undersea spear.