USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) enters the Trident Refit Facility, Kings Bay Dry Dock

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Feb. 1, 2021) - The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) enters the Trident Refit Facility, Kings Bay, Georgia, dry dock Feb. 1, 2021, for an extended refit period (ERP). Tennessee will be the last submarine in the dry dock before a $554 million dry dock refurbishment project begins later this summer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Elaine Rilatt)

