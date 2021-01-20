Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two Specialized Washington Guard Units Support 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 2]

    Two Specialized Washington Guard Units Support 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    Members of the 242nd Combat Communications Squadron, joined by the 194th and 141st Communications Flight and 256th Intelligence Squadron assigned to the Joint Incident Site Communication Capability provided WiFi, radio crossbanding and repeaters to the Tactical Operations Center, located at FedEX Field, Washington, District of Columbia on Jan. 20, 2021. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 13:16
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, Two Specialized Washington Guard Units Support 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Communications
    Air National Guard
    Washington Air National Guard
    Inauguration
    Washington National Guard

