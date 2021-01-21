Group Photo of the 10th Civil Support Team in the National Mall area, Washington, District of Columbia on Jan. 21, 2021. The 10th Civil Support Team supported the 59th Presidential Inauguration with command and control, communications and survey and recon support. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 13:16
|Photo ID:
|6506982
|VIRIN:
|210121-D-MN117-826
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|755.61 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Two Specialized Washington Guard Units Support 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two Specialized Washington Guard Units Support 59th Presidential Inauguration
