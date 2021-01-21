Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Two Specialized Washington Guard Units Support 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2]

    Two Specialized Washington Guard Units Support 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    Group Photo of the 10th Civil Support Team in the National Mall area, Washington, District of Columbia on Jan. 21, 2021. The 10th Civil Support Team supported the 59th Presidential Inauguration with command and control, communications and survey and recon support. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 13:16
    Photo ID: 6506982
    VIRIN: 210121-D-MN117-826
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 755.61 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two Specialized Washington Guard Units Support 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Two Specialized Washington Guard Units Support 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Two Specialized Washington Guard Units Support 59th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Two Specialized Washington Guard Units Support 59th Presidential Inauguration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inauguration
    Washington
    Firefighters
    National Guard
    10th Civil Support Team
    Washington National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT