Group Photo of the 10th Civil Support Team in the National Mall area, Washington, District of Columbia on Jan. 21, 2021. The 10th Civil Support Team supported the 59th Presidential Inauguration with command and control, communications and survey and recon support. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 13:16 Photo ID: 6506982 VIRIN: 210121-D-MN117-826 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 755.61 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two Specialized Washington Guard Units Support 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.