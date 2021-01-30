Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Perform Maintenance Exercise [Image 1 of 12]

    Members of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Perform Maintenance Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Servicemembers of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing perform a maintenance exercise 30 Jan. 2021, in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 06:26
    Photo ID: 6506500
    VIRIN: 210130-Z-IN381-0084
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.82 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Perform Maintenance Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15E
    Maintenance
    emxg

