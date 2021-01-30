Servicemembers of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing marshals in an F-15E Strike Eagle to be refueled and new ordnances loaded up, during an exercise 30 Jan. 2021, in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 06:27 Photo ID: 6506516 VIRIN: 210130-Z-IN381-0020 Resolution: 6766x3664 Size: 16.07 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Members of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Perform Maintenance Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.