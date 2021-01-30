Servicemembers of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing perform a maintenance exercise 30 Jan. 2021, in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 06:27
|Photo ID:
|6506508
|VIRIN:
|210130-Z-IN381-0076
|Resolution:
|6655x4437
|Size:
|18.5 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Members of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Perform Maintenance Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT