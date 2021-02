CLDJ Medical Professionals Host Vaccine Information Booth

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti — U.S. Army Capt. Shantyl Galloway of Fort Knox, Ky. and assigned to the 443rd Civil Affairs Batallion, sets up a COVID vaccine information booth on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 2, 2021. The informational booth is part of a regional campaign to help educate military members about the voluntary COVID vaccination. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

