CLDJ Medical Professionals Host Vaccine Information Booth

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti — From left, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Abigail Lee of San Antonio, Capt. Shantyl Galloway of Fort Knox, Ky., and U.S. Navy Lt. Morgan Harvey of San Francisco, all medical professionals stationed on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, host a COVID vaccine information booth on base, Feb. 2, 2021. The information booth is part of a regional campaign to help educate military members about the voluntary COVID vaccination. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

