CLDJ Medical Professionals Host Vaccine Information Booth

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti — U.S. Army Public Health Nurse Capt. Shantyl Galloway of Fort Knox, Ky., assigned to the 443rd Civil Affairs Batallion, left, speaks with U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Michael Grisby of Annapolis, Md., assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron, during a COVID vaccine information booth event on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 2, 2021. The information booth is part of a regional campaign to help educate military members about the voluntary COVID vaccination. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
|02.02.2021
|02.03.2021 03:47
|6506472
|210102-N-RF885-0111
|8256x5504
|3.12 MB
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|4
|0
