    CLDJ Medical Professionals Host Vaccine Information Booth [Image 2 of 3]

    CLDJ Medical Professionals Host Vaccine Information Booth

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti — U.S. Army Public Health Nurse Capt. Shantyl Galloway of Fort Knox, Ky., assigned to the 443rd Civil Affairs Batallion, left, speaks with U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Michael Grisby of Annapolis, Md., assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron, during a COVID vaccine information booth event on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 2, 2021. The information booth is part of a regional campaign to help educate military members about the voluntary COVID vaccination. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 03:47
    Photo ID: 6506472
    VIRIN: 210102-N-RF885-0111
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLDJ Medical Professionals Host Vaccine Information Booth [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    Vaccine
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    MSRON

