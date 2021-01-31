Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 HULA BOWL [Image 2 of 5]

    2021 HULA BOWL

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Andrew Powers and Capt. Rocque Gartland, 535th Airlift Squadron instructor pilots prepare for take-off in the C-17 Globemaster on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, January 31, 2021. The Hula Bowl is an all-star classic game played in Honolulu, a tradition dating back to 1946. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 HULA BOWL [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    INDOPACOM
    U.S.PACIFIC AIR FORCES

