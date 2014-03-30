Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 HULA BOWL [Image 4 of 5]

    2021 HULA BOWL

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2014

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from the 535th Airlift Squadron flies over the 2021 Hula Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2021. The C-17 Globemaster III is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2014
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 20:16
    Photo ID: 6506244
    VIRIN: 210131-F-RE693-0253
    Resolution: 6751x3008
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 HULA BOWL [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    FOOTBAL
    HAWAII
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    USAFA

