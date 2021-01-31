2021 HULA BOWL

Lt. Col. Andrew Powers, 535th Airlift Squadron C-17 pilot, spots the Aloha Stadium in preparation for the Hula Bowl flyover in Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2021. The Hula Bowl is an all-star classic game played in Honolulu, a tradition dating back to 1946. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
