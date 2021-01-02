Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eight 6th ARW Airmen become Space Force Guardians

    Eight 6th ARW Airmen become Space Force Guardians

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Scott Warner 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing participate in a U.S. Space Force oath of enlistment ceremony in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021. To transfer from one military service to another, a military member separates from their current branch of service and commissions or enlists into their new service branch in their current pay grade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Scott Warner)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    This work, Eight 6th ARW Airmen become Space Force Guardians [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oath of Enlistment
    Air Force
    Tampa
    Space Force

