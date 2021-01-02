Eight 6th ARW Airmen become Space Force Guardians

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing participate in a U.S. Space Force oath of enlistment ceremony in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021. To transfer from one military service to another, a military member separates from their current branch of service and commissions or enlists into their new service branch in their current pay grade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Scott Warner)

