Eight 6th ARW Airmen become Space Force Guardians

The U.S. Space Force was established on Dec. 20, 2019 and on Feb. 1, 2021, the first eight Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., participate in a U.S. Space Force oath of enlistment ceremony in Tampa. To transfer from one military service to another, a military member separates from their current branch of service and commissions or enlists into their new service branch in their current pay grade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

