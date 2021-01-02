Eight 6th ARW Airmen become Space Force Guardians

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Johnson, a 6th Communication Squadron mission defense analyst, participates in a U.S. Space Force oath of enlistment ceremony administered by 1st Lt. Darren Diones, the 6th Mission Support Group executive officer, at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021. Johnson is the first from the wing to take the oath of enlistment in the Space Force, whose rank title changed to sergeant upon enlistment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

