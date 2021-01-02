Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eight 6th ARW Airmen become Space Force Guardians [Image 1 of 4]

    Eight 6th ARW Airmen become Space Force Guardians

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Johnson, a 6th Communication Squadron mission defense analyst, participates in a U.S. Space Force oath of enlistment ceremony administered by 1st Lt. Darren Diones, the 6th Mission Support Group executive officer, at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021. Johnson is the first from the wing to take the oath of enlistment in the Space Force, whose rank title changed to sergeant upon enlistment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 15:16
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Oath of Enlistment
    Air Force
    Tampa
    Space Force

