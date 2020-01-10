A logistician with ranger tab

2nd Lt. Dylan Roach, an assistant S4 officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, lays out his gear at Dahlonega, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2020. Roach laid out his equipment after a five-day field training exercise of the Mountain Phase at Ranger School.

