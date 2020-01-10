Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A logistician with ranger tab [Image 2 of 2]

    A logistician with ranger tab

    DAHLONEGA, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Photo by Spc. Elorina Santos 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    2nd Lt. Dylan Roach, an assistant S4 officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, lays out his gear at Dahlonega, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2020. Roach laid out his equipment after a five-day field training exercise of the Mountain Phase at Ranger School.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Location: DAHLONEGA, GA, US 
    This work, A logistician with ranger tab [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS

    3rd Infantry Division

