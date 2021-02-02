A logistician with ranger tab

Ranger school is one of the toughest schools a Soldier can go through. Imagine traversing a mountain with a 1400-foot climb through poor weather conditions every day of a week. While in school, the candidates push themselves physically and mentally through rigorous training for more than 60 days. That thought alone may seem tough and intimidating, but for logistic officers it sets them apart from their peers.



Second Lt. Dylan Roach, an assistant supply officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, completed Ranger school and shared his challenges and how he succeeded in becoming the third “ranger-tabbed” officer in 3rd DSB.



“The whole school is incredibly challenging,” said Roach. “Ranger Assessment Phase week was especially very physically demanding, but once you get through that it is kind of just sucking it up.”



Roach recalled the most challenging phase of Ranger for him.



“Mountain phase was particularly difficult for me mostly because we would walk up a mountain every single day and the weather was extremely poor,” he said. “It was cold and rainy for 8 out of the 10 days that I was there.”



Keeping a positive mindset kept Roach going each day.



“I would just wake up every day and take it one day at a time, not feeling sorry for myself because everyone in the platoon was going through the same thing,” he said.



What was most challenging aside from physically preparing for school was getting a reservation, but with persistent dedication, he earned it.

“It took me nine months to actually get a slot to go to school,” he emphasized.



While he waited for acceptance into the school, he gathered information and preparing with the help of an operational contract support officer in 3rd DSB as a mentor.



“Second Lt. Roth from the Brigade helped me physically, and with my mindset of what to expect, and the physicality of the course when I went in,” said Roach.



Through the use of technology, articles or books, a Soldier can easily obtain information about Ranger school, but first-hand experiences tend to be more informative, according to 2nd Lt. Jameson Roth, who is assigned to HHC, STB, 3rd DSB.



“I’ve been there. I understood. I went through it and I just wanted to help somebody get there,” said Roth. “Roach really didn’t have any guidance or anyone to help him go forward. I was just mentoring him.”

Roth was an eye witness to Roach’s persistence to succeed.



“Roach had all the will and all the drive to do it- I just helped him lay out a good plan to get there,” said Roth. “I talked through an abundance of information with him, especially being a logistics officer and not having an infantry background. I guided him to information he was going to have to learn and how to do before he ever got there, so it would not be the first he was learning them.”



Once Roach made it to Ranger school, Roth continued to mentor him. Roach also received advice, guidance and support from his friends, colleagues and family.



“I had a lot of people help me,” said Roach. “My commander, Capt. Toller, was fully supportive of me going to school.”



Roach learned a lot about himself during the process.



“One big thing that I took away … was that you can push yourself more than you think,” said Roach. “I was halfway through RAP week and was like wow, I’m doing things right now that I didn’t think I could physically do. You can definitely push yourself beyond what you believe your limits are.”



Roach also learned certain leadership skills that he could use in the future.



“As a logistics officer, I bring a unique skill and mindset, because there is not a lot of tabbed logistics officers in the Army,” he said. “As far as being a leader, you learn a lot about yourself at school and how to lead others, especially those who do not want to be led.”



Looking at his future, Ranger school graduation opened some appealing doors for the junior officer.



“Ranger school was something I wanted to do in my career,” said Roach. “I have been looking at going into the 75th Ranger Regiment and that’s something that they require of all their leaders and officers.”



Just as Roth gave advice to him, Roach offers mentorship for any Soldiers that may be thinking about attending.



“Try to talk to as many people as you know that have been through the course so you can get different perspectives,” he encouraged.



He said it is crucial for students to prepare their bodies for the rigors of the course.



“It is a physically demanding school, especially during RAP week, because you’re on your feet for pretty much 20 hours a day and then it does not really stop after that.”



According to the recent graduate, an individual should consider every factor when selecting a class date, including the season.



“I would try to go during the summer months and avoid being a “winter ranger” because that cold is a big factor,” he asserted. “It’s a huge challenge so prepare yourself both physically and mentally.”

