2nd Lt. Dylan Roach, an assistant S4 officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, updates a tracker in his office at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 28. As an assistant S4 officer some of his duties include Command Deployment Discipline Program Monitor and Container Management Tracking.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 14:10 Photo ID: 6505616 VIRIN: 201001-A-AG202-741 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.55 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A logistician with ranger tab [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.