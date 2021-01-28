2nd Lt. Dylan Roach, an assistant S4 officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, updates a tracker in his office at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 28. As an assistant S4 officer some of his duties include Command Deployment Discipline Program Monitor and Container Management Tracking.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 14:10
|Photo ID:
|6505616
|VIRIN:
|201001-A-AG202-741
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A logistician with ranger tab [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
