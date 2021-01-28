Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A logistician with ranger tab

    A logistician with ranger tab

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Spc. Elorina Santos 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    2nd Lt. Dylan Roach, an assistant S4 officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, updates a tracker in his office at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 28. As an assistant S4 officer some of his duties include Command Deployment Discipline Program Monitor and Container Management Tracking.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 14:10
    Photo ID: 6505616
    VIRIN: 201001-A-AG202-741
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, A logistician with ranger tab, by SPC Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division

