F-15E Strike Eagles are lined up on the flightline at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2021. Airmen clean snow off of the jets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 08:17
|Photo ID:
|6505136
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-XN600-1294
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, SJAFB First Snow of 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT