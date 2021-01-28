Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SJAFB First Snow of 2021 [Image 2 of 3]

    SJAFB First Snow of 2021

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen perform a Foreign Object Damage walk at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2021. FOD walks ensure there is no debris on the ground that can cause damage to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 08:17
    Photo ID: 6505135
    VIRIN: 210128-F-XN600-1285
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJAFB First Snow of 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SJAFB First Snow of 2021
    SJAFB First Snow of 2021
    SJAFB First Snow of 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flightline
    ACC
    Snow
    Winter
    SJAFB
    4FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT