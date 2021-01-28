Airmen perform a Foreign Object Damage walk at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2021. FOD walks ensure there is no debris on the ground that can cause damage to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 08:17
|Photo ID:
|6505135
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-XN600-1285
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, SJAFB First Snow of 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT