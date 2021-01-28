Airmen clean the snow off of an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2021. This was the first snowfall of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 08:16
|Photo ID:
|6505134
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-XN600-1260
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, SJAFB First Snow of 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
