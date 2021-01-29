210129-N-AZ866-0381 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Electronics Technician Daniel Sharp receives his chief petty officer cover from Chief Boatswain’s Mate Passion Richmond and is pinned by Chief Special Warfare Boat Operator Brian Wall and Chief Electronics Technician Julia Planes during a chief pinning ceremony at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Jan. 29, 2021. Sharp, a native of DeMotte, Ind., has been in the Navy for 13 years and deployed at NSA Souda Bay four months. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

