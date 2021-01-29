Chief Pinning Ceremony at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece

Chief Electronics Technician Daniel Sharp, a native of DeMotte, Ind., has been in the Navy for 13 years and deployed at NSA Souda Bay 4 months.



Sharp is a member of Special Boat Team 20, providing combat service and technical support to his unit. He said his new role will be grooming and mentoring junior Sailors.



Sharp said being a Navy chief means, “having that vast network of the brothers and sisters in the mess. To reach out no matter what (is needed) ... somebody is going to have the answer.”

