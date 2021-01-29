Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Pinning Ceremony at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece

    Chief Pinning Ceremony at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee | 210129-N-AZ866-0514 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief...... read more read more

    GREECE

    01.29.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    Chief Electronics Technician Daniel Sharp, a native of DeMotte, Ind., has been in the Navy for 13 years and deployed at NSA Souda Bay 4 months.

    Sharp is a member of Special Boat Team 20, providing combat service and technical support to his unit. He said his new role will be grooming and mentoring junior Sailors.

    Sharp said being a Navy chief means, “having that vast network of the brothers and sisters in the mess. To reach out no matter what (is needed) ... somebody is going to have the answer.”

    This work, Chief Pinning Ceremony at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

