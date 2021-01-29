210129-N-AZ866-0375 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Electronics Technician Daniel Sharp is pinned with chief petty officer anchors by Chief Electronics Technician Julia Planes during a chief pinning ceremony at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Jan. 29, 2021. Sharp, a native of DeMotte, Ind., has been in the Navy for 13 years and deployed at NSA Souda Bay four months. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

