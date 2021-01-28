Staff Sgt. Nowak gets pinned to E6

Staff Sgt. Joseph Nowak receives his promotion from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant at Joint Training Center in Jordan on January 28 2021. Staff Sgt. Nowak expresses his thanks to all those who helped him throughout his journey in the Connecticut Army National Guard.

