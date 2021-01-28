JORDAN- Staff Sgt. Joseph Nowak received the promotion to Staff Sergeant in a brief ceremony at the Joint Training Center, on January 28, 2021, surrounded by members of the 143rd Regional Support Group and tenant units.



Nowak grew up to see his uncle, retired Col Michael Falk progress through the ranks of the Connecticut National Guard. In 2013, Nowak decided to follow in his uncle’s footsteps and enlisted into the Connecticut Army National Guard as an 88M, Motor Transport Operator.



Throughout his journey in the Connecticut Army National Guard, Nowak has obtained his bachelors of science in sports management from Southern Connecticut State University. Currently, he is attending the University of Connecticut to obtain his masters in sports management.



Nowak is an integral a part of the mission at the Joint Training Center, where he serves as the ASG-J Mobility NCOIC. He assists in providing mobility support and accountability to all units to facilitate personnel and equipment onward movement and integration within Jordan. His strong work ethic has proven he is a critical asset and a key member of the 143rd Regional Support Group staff.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 07:53 Story ID: 388138 Location: JO Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut Army National Guard Soldier Promoted, by CPT Ashley Cuprak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.