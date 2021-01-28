Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Army National Guard Soldier Promoted

    Sergeant Major Young promotes Sergeant Nowak to Staff Sergeant

    Photo By Sgt. Justin Stannard | Sergeant Major Alex Young pins Joseph Nowak to Staff Sergeant at Joint Training Center...... read more read more

    JORDAN

    01.28.2021

    Story by Capt. Ashley Cuprak 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    JORDAN- Staff Sgt. Joseph Nowak received the promotion to Staff Sergeant in a brief ceremony at the Joint Training Center, on January 28, 2021, surrounded by members of the 143rd Regional Support Group and tenant units.

    Nowak grew up to see his uncle, retired Col Michael Falk progress through the ranks of the Connecticut National Guard. In 2013, Nowak decided to follow in his uncle’s footsteps and enlisted into the Connecticut Army National Guard as an 88M, Motor Transport Operator.

    Throughout his journey in the Connecticut Army National Guard, Nowak has obtained his bachelors of science in sports management from Southern Connecticut State University. Currently, he is attending the University of Connecticut to obtain his masters in sports management.

    Nowak is an integral a part of the mission at the Joint Training Center, where he serves as the ASG-J Mobility NCOIC. He assists in providing mobility support and accountability to all units to facilitate personnel and equipment onward movement and integration within Jordan. His strong work ethic has proven he is a critical asset and a key member of the 143rd Regional Support Group staff.

