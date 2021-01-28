Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Major Young promotes Sergeant Nowak to Staff Sergeant

    Sergeant Major Young promotes Sergeant Nowak to Staff Sergeant

    MIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Stannard 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    Sergeant Major Alex Young pins Joseph Nowak to Staff Sergeant at Joint Training Center in Jordan on January 28 2021. Staff Sgt. Nowak provides mobility support and accountability to all units to facilitate personnel and equipment onward movement and integration within Jordan.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, CT, US 
    Staff Sgt. Nowak gets pinned to E6
    Sergeant Major Young promotes Sergeant Nowak to Staff Sergeant

    Connecticut Army National Guard Soldier Promoted

    Army National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    Connecticut's Home Team

