Sergeant Major Young promotes Sergeant Nowak to Staff Sergeant

Sergeant Major Alex Young pins Joseph Nowak to Staff Sergeant at Joint Training Center in Jordan on January 28 2021. Staff Sgt. Nowak provides mobility support and accountability to all units to facilitate personnel and equipment onward movement and integration within Jordan.

