    USS Porter [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Porter

    BLACK SEA

    02.03.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210201-N-BM428-0024 BLACK SEA (Feb. 1, 2021) Lt. Vianey Gomez tracks aircraft on a radar console on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) in the Black Sea, Feb. 1, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2016
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 03:08
    Location: BLACK SEA
