210201-N-BM428-0024 BLACK SEA (Feb. 1, 2021) Lt. Vianey Gomez tracks aircraft on a radar console on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) in the Black Sea, Feb. 1, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

Date Taken: 02.03.2016 Date Posted: 02.02.2021