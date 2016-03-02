210201-N-BM428-0015 BLACK SEA (Feb. 1, 2021) Hull Technician 1st Class Luis Aguiar gives training on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) while the ship is in the Black Sea, Feb. 1, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

