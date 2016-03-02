210201-N-BM428-0022 BLACK SEA (Feb. 1, 2021) Lt. Vianey Gomez uses a radar console on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) to track aircraft in the Black Sea, Feb. 1, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)
