Joker, 647th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, sits at his handler’s feet after completing a bite demonstration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2021. Military working dogs are crucial to the mission, safeguarding military bases as well as sniffing out bombs or drugs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 23:16
|Photo ID:
|6504778
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-GM429-0146
|Resolution:
|5000x3373
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Military Working Dogs [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT