    Military Working Dogs [Image 2 of 4]

    Military Working Dogs

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Michael Alcala and Staff Sgt. Dakota Hood, 647th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, along with Joker, 647th SFS military working dog, participate in a K-9 demonstration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2021. Military working dogs as well as their handlers go through extensive training to be able to work together to complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 23:16
    Photo ID: 6504776
    VIRIN: 210114-F-GM429-0194
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dogs [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    INDOPACOM
    U.S.PACIFIC AIR FORCES

