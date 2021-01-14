Staff Sgt. Michael Alcala and Staff Sgt. Dakota Hood, 647th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, along with Joker, 647th SFS military working dog, participate in a K-9 demonstration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2021. Military working dogs as well as their handlers go through extensive training to be able to work together to complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

